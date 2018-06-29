Details on Maryland newspaper gunman: white male believed to be armed with shotgun

A US official briefed on the investigation has identified the suspect in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper as a white male who is believed to have carried a shotgun.

Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. Source: Associated Press

Latest reports have five dead and several others injured in the attack.

The Capital Gazette reported police officers had recovered what appeared to be an "explosive device," and had "tactically secured" the building. About 170 people were inside at the time of the shooting.

Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, told CNN the suspect was found by officers underneath a desk. His weapon was discovered on the ground near him.

A Capital Gazette reporter, Phil Davis, was in the building at the time of the attack and Tweeted unfolding events.

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad," Davis posted.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

President Donald Trump says his "thoughts and prayers" are with the victims of the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and their families.

Trump said in a tweet that he was briefed on the shooting at The Capital Gazette before departing Wisconsin.