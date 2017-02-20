Details emerge of when Tonga's Queen Mother will be flown back home

Tonga's Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata’aho who died in Auckland over the weekend will be flown back to Tonga next Tuesday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Crown Prince Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalalas says she will then rest at the Royal Palace in the capital Nuku’alofa for people to pay their respects.



The Queen Mother will be interred at the Royal Tombs Mala’ekkula on Wednesday.

The family will observe ten nights of mourning following the burial.

The mourning period varies for members of the Royal Family, but is reducing as a sign of the times.

When King Taufa’ahau Tupou died in 2006 the Kingdom had a one hundred day mourning period where people wore black and entertainment was put on hold.

His son, King George Tupou who died in 2012, had 13 days of mourning.