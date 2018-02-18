 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Details emerge of Florida school gunman's mental health issues

share

Source:

Associated Press

Thousands of angry students, parents and residents demanded stricter gun control laws as new details were revealed about the suspect accused of shooting and killed 17 people in a Florida high school.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of killing 17 students at a Florida high school.
Source: US ABC

The rally, held in downtown Fort Lauderdale, was attended by scores of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the carnage happened.

Teens spoke passionately during today's rally in front of the federal courthouse, pleading with lawmakers to change the nation's gun laws.

One student, Emma Gonzalez, angrily criticised politicians who take campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association. She challenged them to stop taking money, leading the crowd in a call-and-response chant.

"They say a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun," she said, and the crowd chanted, "We call BS."

She also said adults who knew that the shooter was mentally ill should have done more to prevent him from having a weapon.

From a mosaic of public records, interviews with friends and family and online interactions, it appears that Cruz was unstable and violent to himself and those around him — and that when notified about his threatening behaviour, law enforcement did little to stop it.

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.
Source: Associated Press

He reportedly left a suburban Palm Beach County mobile home in November because his benefactor gave him an ultimatum: you or the gun.

Mental health center staff "came out and assessed the (victim and) found him to be stable enough not to be hospitalized," the DCF report said.

Cruz had been diagnosed with autism, a neurological disorder that often leads to social awkwardness and isolation, and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

Three teens told Buzzfeed today that Cruz became jealous and angry when his ex-girlfriend broke up with him and began seeing someone else.

Cruz faces 17 counts of first-degree murder in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, is being held at the Broward County Jail without bond.

Related

North America

02:17
The FBI has apologised for failing to investigate tip-offs about Nikloas Cruz which could have stopped 17 murders.

FBI says it failed to investigate tip on Florida suspect who killed 17
A young woman, who walked out from the direction of the high school, gets a hug following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,

Many more could have died if not for teachers heroics- Florida shooting students say
02:34
Heroic teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School told media about what they witnessed in their classrooms during the shooting.

‘This can't be real. It can't be real’ - Florida teachers recount moment gunman opened fire

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand's Colin Munro batting. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. International One Day Cricket. 4th ODI. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps lose to England, but book spot in tri-series final

01:36
2
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

3
Police (file picture).

Body found in search for missing Hamilton man

4
Amy Schumer revealed she married in secret on Instagram.

Amy Schumer releases photos of her secret wedding after surprising fans on Instagram with the news

00:15
5
One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.

Watch: Another one! Lucky fan nabs $50,000 with one-handed blinder in NZ v England clash

02:21
Eugenie Sage is with scientists on their way to the islands to see if a mouse eradication effort has been a success.

Conservation Minister and scientists off to check out mouse hunt in the Antiopdes

Sixty-five tonnes of bait was dropped on the islands 18 months ago to kill the pests.

01:12
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was one of those marching in the sixth annual Pride Parade.

More than 30,000 spectators lined Auckland's Ponsonby Road to celebrate diversity

The first PM to walk in a Pride Parade says we still have work to do.

01:35
Ms Genter still wants to be co-leader of the Green Party.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Ms Genter made the announcement at her Auckland home with her partner.

02:22
Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of killing 17 students at a Florida high school.

Details emerge of Florida school gunman's mental health issues

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

00:30
The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 