Details emerge of 12 arrested in connection to deadly London attack

The ages of the people arrested in the London attack yesterday have been released. 

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said officers made 12 arrests and were currently searching four properties. All those arrested were detained under the Terrorism Act. 

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at an address in Barking, London, and all the other arrests were conducted at another property also in Barking. 

Of those at the second address, five men aged 27, 28, 52 and two aged 55 were arrested, one 55-year-old was released without charge. 

Six women were arrested at the second address aged 19, 24, 27, 49, 53 and 60. 

Mr Rowley said the public could expect to see additional police, both armed and unarmed, across London. 

Ap reported the assault unfolded over a few terrifying minutes yesterday, starting when a rented van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were fatally shot by police.

