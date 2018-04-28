 

Details announced of Prince Louis' christening

Prince Louis, the youngest member of the royal family, will be christened in the chapel at St James's Palace on July 9.

Europe Correspondent Joy Reid looks at the history behind the Prince Louis' name.
A statement from Kensington Palace says the service will take place from 4pm (local time) and last around 40 minutes with further details announced on the day. The service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Louis, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is a younger brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and a great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

George was also christened in the Chapel Royal, but Charlotte was baptised at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

Louis was born on April 23 in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, on St George's Day.

The baby prince, who will be 11-weeks-old at the time of the christening, will be welcomed into the Christian faith dressed in the same frilly, cream gown used for George and Charlotte.

The robe is a replica of the intricate lace and satin dress made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841.

Louis' godparents will be expected to be announced on the morning of the christening, with William and Kate again likely to choose mostly close friends for the role.

