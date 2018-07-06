Desperate search for nearly 50 Chinese tourists after boat overturns off Thailand

Source:Associated Press
A boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned in rough seas off southern Thailand and 49 passengers were unaccounted for, a local governor said.
Strong winds were still blowing as searchers looked for the missing off the tourist island of Phuket in the Andaman Sea.
Ambulances could be seen waiting for various people to be rescued.
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong said 48 passengers were rescued from the boat, with 49 unaccounted for.
