Desperate parents turning to alternative healers amid measles crisis in Samoa

Hundreds of desperate parents in Samoa are turning to alternative healers to treat their children for measles.

A state of emergency was declared this week by the Samoan government in effort to get the measles epidemic under control.

The outbreak has claimed 20 lives, 19 of them are under the age of five.

The Government of Samoa has ordered compulsory vaccinations, according to their Facebook post.

‘Any person that actively discourages or prevents in any way members of the community from receiving their vaccination injection, is hereby warned, to cease immediately, and is similarly warned not to take any further action of that kind,” it read.

The measles epidemic has seen parents use alternative therapies to treat their children, according to the ABC.

Fritz Alaiasa Neufelt claimed his “Kangen Water” had healing properties.

He claims his water doesn’t cure measles but helps alleviate symptoms of the disease.

"They're feeling good," he told the ABC this week. "The measles are already … not cured, but it's already back to normal."

Janet Vaitagutu said the water had helped her four-year-old son Jordon.

The water is tap water put through a filter in Mr Neufelt’s kitchen.

Ms Vaitagutu is among many who have paid for the treatment.

“It’s really good for curing the virus,” Ms Vaitagutu told the ABC.