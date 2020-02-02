TODAY |

Descendants of extinct tortoise species found in Galapagos

Source:  Associated Press

Conservationists working around the largest volcano on the Galapagos Islands say they have found 30 giant tortoises partially descended from two extinct species, including that of the famed Lonesome George.

Source: Associated Press

The Galapagos National Park and Galapagos Conservancy said yesterday, a young female has a direct line of descent from the Chelonoidis abingdonii species of Pinta Island. The last of those tortoises was Lonesome George, who died in June 2012 and was believed to be over 100 years old.

Another 11 males and 18 females were from the Chelonoidis niger line of Floreana Island.

The 45-member expedition was working around the Wolf Volcano on Isabela island. It said pirates and whalers had taken tortoises from other islands in the archipelago and left them near the volcano.

Those found during the new expedition were hybrids descended from both the extinct and other species.

The Galapagos, whose variety of endemic species helped inspire Charles Darwin, held 15 closely related species of tortoise, according to the Conservancy, which estimates that 20,000–25,000 wild tortoises live on the islands today. At least four of the species are now considered extinct.

World
Conservation
Animals
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person dead after being injured by car in Christchurch
2
Hurricanes blown away by Stormers in Super Rugby thrashing
3
Calls for ICC to change laws after another controversial Mankad runout in the under-19 World Cup
4
Scientists put seaweed plaguing Tauranga harbour to good use
5
Early start to Super Rugby is 'dangerous' for players says Brumbies coach after scorcher against reds
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'Very hot, very long day' - Dangerous bushfire conditions return to southern NSW

00:25

US Senators reject witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial
04:30

Brexit: The UK takes leap into unknown as it officially leaves European Union

00:22

As the United Kingdom leaves the European Union what's next is far from certain