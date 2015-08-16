TODAY |

Deputy mayor in Australia's 'wedding of the century', Salim Mehajer, walks free from prison

AAP
Disgraced Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer has walked free from a NSW prison after 11 months behind bars for electoral fraud.


The former Auburn deputy mayor, who shot to fame after his lavish wedding, bizarre media appearances and frequent brushes with the law, was released from Cooma Correctional Centre on Tuesday morning.


Mehajer wore a blue suit and black sunglasses with his hair slicked back when he walked from the prison with lawyer Zali Burrows.
He didn't stop to talk to the waiting media pack and left in a black car.


Mehajer was found guilty in April 2018 of being part of a 2012 electoral fraud plot that helped put him on Auburn City Council.


He was jailed in June but the conclusion of his 11-month stint in prison on Tuesday won't mark the end of his legal woes.


He's fighting allegations he staged a 2017 crash which saw his Mercedes AMG collide with another vehicle just before he was meant to appear in court over a taxi driver assault.


The 32-year-old was also charged with fresh fraud offences on Friday.


NSW Police allege Mehajer nominated another person as the driver of his vehicles which had received infringement notices.


He was charged with four counts of making a false declaration and four counts of "dealing in identification information".


Those matters are due to be mentioned in Cooma Local Court in July.


Mehajer in early 2018 was convicted for slamming a car door on the arm of Seven Network reporter Laura Banks as he tried to leave a Sydney police station in April 2017.


The judge didn't hand Mehajer a penalty for his "reckless" actions against Ms Banks.

