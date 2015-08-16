 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Deputy mayor in Australia's 'wedding of the century', Salim Mehajer, refused bail pending electoral fraud appeal

share

Source:

AAP

Controversial Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer has been refused bail pending his appeal against a jail term for electoral fraud in 2012.

Mr Mehajer posted on Facebook a photo of him and ex-wife Aysha Learmonth.

Source: Supplied

The 32-year-old was jailed in June for 21 months, to be released after 11 months, after a magistrate found him guilty of 77 charges related to a joint criminal enterprise with his sister aimed at influencing the 2012 Auburn Council vote.

The undeclared bankrupt was wearing prison greens and had his head down writing when he appeared in the NSW District Court via audio visual link from jail today.

Before the former Auburn deputy mayor was jailed on June 22, he spent the previous few months in and out of prison, after winning and losing bail applications or breaching bail conditions on other charges.

His lawyer today argued that it appeared the magistrate jailed him without considering other options such as an intensive corrections order which is served in the community.

If his September 3 appeal was successful, Mehajer would already have served about one-quarter of the sentence.

He also referred to the need to get updated information and treatment for Mehajer's recently diagnosed bi-polar mood disorder.

In dismissing the application, Judge Helen Syme said the magistrate provided comprehensive and well-reasoned written reasons for the sentence she imposed.

As well as discussing Mehajer's mental health issues, the magistrate had concluded that the only appropriate sentence was full-time custody.

By inference, this suggested she had considered the alternatives, the judge said.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

3

FBI agent who sent anti-Trump text messages claims job has never been tainted by politics


03:25
4
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

01:49
5
Nine-month-old Shakana and her teen parents were facing living on the streets, until Auckland Action Against Poverty stepped in.

'We’ve got it wrong' - WINZ apologises to young family with baby for refusing emergency accommodation

03:25
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Light wind in the south, with a fine rest of the day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:45
Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the show will premiere next month.

Wellington Paranormal takes over Twitter, as tens of thousands of Kiwis tune in to watch Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's new show

It follows Special Officers Minogue and O'Leary, who investigate paranormal activity in the capital.


01:58
Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Investigation underway after complaint about 'cruel' sow stalls on South Island pig farm

Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.