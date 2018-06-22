Deputy mayor in Australia's 'wedding of the century' Salim Mehajer jailed for rigging council election

Controversial Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer will have to serve 11 months behind bars over an electoral fraud plot with his sister.

Before reading out her reasons in the Downing Centre Local Court today, magistrate Beverley Schurr said she would be jailing the 32-year-old for 21 months and ordering him to be released on a good behaviour bond after he serves 11 months.

She previously had found him guilty of 77 charges relating to a joint criminal enterprise with sister Fatima to influence the 2012 Auburn City Council vote.

Fatima Mehajer was given a two-month suspended jail term and placed on a $500 nine-month good behaviour bond earlier today.

Mehajer 's lawyer earlier asked the magistrate to consider the "extra-curial" punishment her client had received due to the massive negative publicity surrounding the case.

But Liam Cavell, for the commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, referred to Mehajer's 2015 wedding and a subsequent interview when he spoke of his ambition to be prime minister.

"Mr Mehajer has made a deliberate and concerted attempt to court media attention quite separately from this offending," he said.

Mehajer also had been involved in other legal matters, which no doubt negatively influenced media attention he had received.

"It cannot be said that simply because of this offending, which only reached the court in 2016, that he has received all the negative publicity he has," Mr Cavell said.