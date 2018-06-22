 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Deputy mayor in Australia's 'wedding of the century' Salim Mehajer jailed for rigging council election

share

Source:

AAP

Controversial Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer will have to serve 11 months behind bars over an electoral fraud plot with his sister.

Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer will have to serve 11 months behind bars over an electoral fraud plot with his sister.
Source: Nine

Before reading out her reasons in the Downing Centre Local Court today, magistrate Beverley Schurr said she would be jailing the 32-year-old for 21 months and ordering him to be released on a good behaviour bond after he serves 11 months.

She previously had found him guilty of 77 charges relating to a joint criminal enterprise with sister Fatima to influence the 2012 Auburn City Council vote.

Fatima Mehajer was given a two-month suspended jail term and placed on a $500 nine-month good behaviour bond earlier today.

Mehajer 's lawyer earlier asked the magistrate to consider the "extra-curial" punishment her client had received due to the massive negative publicity surrounding the case.

But Liam Cavell, for the commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, referred to Mehajer's 2015 wedding and a subsequent interview when he spoke of his ambition to be prime minister.

"Mr Mehajer has made a deliberate and concerted attempt to court media attention quite separately from this offending," he said.

Mehajer also had been involved in other legal matters, which no doubt negatively influenced media attention he had received.

"It cannot be said that simply because of this offending, which only reached the court in 2016, that he has received all the negative publicity he has," Mr Cavell said.

Mehajer, 32, was the only sibling elected in the 2012 Auburn City Council vote and he later became deputy mayor.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

Deputy mayor in Australia's 'wedding of the century', Salim Mehajer, slammed by judge over adjournment attempt

Raids carried out at properties linked to disgraced Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Air NZ plane with 71 on board makes emergency landing at Napier Airport with one engine operating


2

New photo: Jacinda Ardern praises midwife in touching new Instagram post, thanks her for cooking mac n' cheese to satisfy post-birth craving


01:05
3
The All Blacks coach says tough ref calls are all part of rugby.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen calls for French to quit complaining about referees

00:47
4
Laurell and Ross Ardern spoke to media about the new arrival from Nelson today.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's parents say baby was 'in awe' of mum in first moments

00:54
5
'She maintains a great interest' - Jacinda Ardern meets the Queen and talks about New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Jacinda Ardern on the birth of her baby girl

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern's baby girl wrapped in shawl knitted by Clarke Gayford's mum, and blanket gifted by Ngāi Tahu

The baby was wearing a special something knitted by a supporter.

02:54
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

John Armstrong: There are moments in a country’s history which transcend the ordinary

Jacinda Ardern is the very embodiment of how a modern society seeks to unshackle women in order to harvest their potential contribution, our columnist writes.

02:11

New Zealand public have to wait a bit longer to meet Jacinda Ardern's 'very alert and one hungry baby'

As dozens of reporters and Kiwis wait, the PM, Clarke Gayford and their daughter won't make a public appearance until tomorrow at the earliest.

Police car generic.

Police rescue baby after man flees police in car following domestic incident in Porirua

The police arrived at an address in Cannons Creek just after 9am where a man was driving away and failed to stop for police.

00:54
'She maintains a great interest' - Jacinda Ardern meets the Queen and talks about New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Jacinda Ardern on the birth of her baby girl

The PM's Office confirmed Ms Ardern received a private congratulatory message from her majesty.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 