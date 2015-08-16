Deputy mayor in Australia's 'wedding of the century', Salim Mehajer, called 'sick puppy' by his own lawyer

 

Controversial Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer has been handed an 18-month good behaviour bond for intimidating his ex-wife when he emailed and messaged her in 2017.

Mr Mehajer posted on Facebook a photo of him and ex-wife Aysha Learmonth.

Source: Supplied

Magistrate Jacqueline Trad at Burwood Local Court today recorded a conviction against the 31-year-old after finding him guilty in April over the communications with ex-wife Aysha Learmonth.

Mehajer, who was returned to custody late last week after breaching his bail conditions for separate charges, appeared in court via video link.

In sentencing him, Ms Trad noted his offending had not involved an actual threat of violence.

But it wasn't of a "trivial nature" and should be deemed domestic violence, the magistrate concluded.

"A conviction is not only appropriate but indeed necessary under the circumstances."

Mehajer's lawyer, Zali Burrows, on Thursday said her client was a "sick puppy" when he contacted Ms Learmonth in the hope of reconnecting with her.

That was no longer the case, Ms Burrows added, presenting the magistrate with a letter from Mehajer's new partner to prove it.

"He has moved on ... he is planning a future with his new partner," Ms Burrows said.

The lawyer also presented a psychiatric report, prepared in March, which she said suggested Mehajer may need to seek some help.

"Since he's been out on bail I understand he's been a bit slack and hasn't got around to getting the help he needs," she said.

The magistrate noted it was "a matter of conjecture" whether the letter from Mehajer's new partner proved he'd moved on from his ex.

The report was also based on what Mehajer and his sister had told a psychiatrist, rather than any independent testing, she said.

Mehajer, at an earlier hearing, said Ms Learmonth could have used his phone to send a 5am Instagram message from his account in November 2017 because she occasionally slept over during that time.

He said Ms Learmoth continued to email and message him after she moved out of their matrimonial home in 2016 and was "flirtatious" during social gatherings.

But Ms Learmonth insisted she hadn't contacted Mehajer since leaving him and the Instagram message to her new business account made her feel uneasy and unsafe.

Ms Trad in April dismissed another charge against Mehajer of contravening an apprehended violence order because the prosecution had not proved the AVO was served on Mehajer and he knew its conditions.

