Deputy mayor in Australia's 'wedding of the century', Salim Mehajer, apologises for committing electoral fraud

Controversial Sydney businessman and former deputy mayor Salim Mehajer was a child involved in a "big boy's game" when he committed electoral fraud in the lead-up to the 2012 Auburn City Council election, a court has heard.

Mr Mehajer posted on Facebook a photo of him and ex-wife Aysha Learmonth. Source: Supplied

Mehajer faced a sentence hearing today after magistrate Beverley Schurr concluded in April he took part in a "joint criminal enterprise" with sister Fatima to influence the vote that led to him being elected to council.