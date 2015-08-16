 

Deputy mayor in Australia's 'wedding of the century', Salim Mehajer, apologises for committing electoral fraud

Controversial Sydney businessman and former deputy mayor Salim Mehajer was a child involved in a "big boy's game" when he committed electoral fraud in the lead-up to the 2012 Auburn City Council election, a court has heard.

Mehajer faced a sentence hearing today after magistrate Beverley Schurr concluded in April he took part in a "joint criminal enterprise" with sister Fatima to influence the vote that led to him being elected to council.

The 32-year-old apologised in Central Local Court, and said he took responsibility for his actions but he didn't know at the time what he was doing was wrong and he didn't intend to rig the election to get in.

