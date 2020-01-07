TODAY |

'Depraved individual' described as UK’s ‘most prolific rapist’ jailed for sexual offences against 48 men

Source:  Associated Press

A man described as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history” has been sentenced to life in prison with a possible release after 30 years following his conviction for sexual offences against 48 men.

It’s believed Reynhard Sinaga could have offended against as many as 195 men, Manchester Police say. Source: Associated Press

Authorities said the evidence against 36-year-old Reynhard Sinaga indicates he had many more victims, with roughly 195 men apparently having been filmed while being abused when they were in his apartment.

Many were unconscious at the time.

Judge Suzanne Goddard said in Manchester Crown Court the true number of Sinaga's victims may never be known.

Prosecutors say Sinaga had a non-threatening manner.

He befriended young men, including many who were intoxicated after a night out, and offered them a place to stay at his apartment.

He filmed many of the forced sexual encounters.

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain, Greater Manchester Police, described Sinaga as a "depraved individual."

Sinaga arrived in Britain from his native Indonesia on a student visa in 2007.

He received two degrees in sociology and planning from the University of Manchester and was studying for his PhD at the University of Leeds when he was suspended following his arrest in 2017.

His thesis was called: “Sexuality and everyday transnationalism. South Asian gay and bisexual men in Manchester."

His Manchester church offered a statement in support of his character that did not seem to sway the judge.

