'Deport this alien!' 1 NEWS in the thick of heated protests against THE WALL

Spontaneous protests have erupted on the streets of New York after President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten America's immigration controls.

It's been less than a week, and today, Mr Trump signed an executive order to jumpstart construction on his promised wall separating America and Mexico.

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright is in the midst of the protest action, where thousands have gathered at Washington Square Park to voice their opposition.

Many of those protesting are people joining Muslim and Latino communities in solidarity after Mr Trump also cut federal grants for those 'sanctuary cities' protecting immigrants.

"America is made of people who are immigrants, this country was built by immigrants, by slaves, so to say that this country can get rid of immigrants is like saying there is no America," on protester said.

It's another massive demonstration in the days after Mr Trump's inauguration, following on from the biggest in America's history - the Women's March - where millions took to the streets to demand equality.

Today, Mr Trump, as promised in his election, called for the wall's "immediate construction" to stop illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking and acts of terrorism.

As early as tomorrow, he is expected to pause the flow of all refugees to the US and indefinitely bar those fleeing war-torn Syria.

"Beginning today the United States of America gets back control of its borders," Mr Trump declared during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security.

"We are going to save lives on both sides of the border."

Mr Trump is expected to wield his executive power again later this week with the directive to dam the refugee flow into the US for at least four months, in addition to the open-ended pause on Syrian arrivals.