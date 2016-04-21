 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Dentist found guilty of laughing gas sex attacks

share

Source:

AAP

A woman who was molested 30 years ago by a Sydney dentist who'd given her nitrous oxide, or laughing, gas says she was scared of reporting the incident in case she'd hallucinated the abuse.

Several of Rodger Garry Leighton's victims read impact statements in Downing Centre District Court today detailing the trauma they suffered at his hands throughout the 1970s and 80s.

"How can I quantify the effects on my mind and life of being drugged and groped at the tender age of 13 by a so-called medical professional?" one woman told the Sydney court.

Court. (file photo)

Court. (file photo)

Source: istock.com

"It was my first intimate experience but not with anyone of my choosing; it was with a man about the same age as my father."

Leighton, 80, was too frail to stand in the dock as he pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault which took place in Jannali in Sydney's south.

The abuses spanned almost a decade, between 1974 and 1982, and involved eight victims. Two were 12 or 13 at the time while the oldest was in her 30's.

The retired dentist has previously admitted to 10 counts of indecent assault during the same time frame.

The woman who was 13 when she was assaulted said she had developed anorexia after the attack and it was 10 years before she told her family about it.

"The impact this one childhood incident has had on me has been to erode my trust in professionals and to lower my self-esteem," she said.

"I have tried so hard to forget the incident."

Another victim told the court the gas used on her made the assault feel surreal and she was unsure of what had occurred.

"He started touching me ... he was touching my breasts and rubbing my vagina, it all felt so surreal," she said.

"For the rest of my life, I have suffered."

Prosecutor Brad Hughes told the court: "There is no question the offender is an old person and jail is not going to be easy for him."

Leighton will be sentenced on July 17.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Some devilishly good hands and a barnstorming run from the Blues pair was enough for five points against the Cheetahs.

As it happened: Blues cruise to massive win over Cheetahs after blistering start to second half proves too much to handle

00:56
2
As a guest on Australia's Triple J radio station, the New Zealand pop star admitted she has never watched the movie Gladiator, which Crowe features in.

'Is he from New Zealand?' - Lorde stunned as she learns on Aussie radio show that Russell Crowe is a fellow Kiwi

3
Court. (file photo)

Dentist found guilty of laughing gas sex attacks

02:34
4
The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.

Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel


5
John Prangley.

Body of missing Auckland man found


00:30
Some devilishly good hands and a barnstorming run from the Blues pair was enough for five points against the Cheetahs.

As it happened: Blues cruise to massive win over Cheetahs after blistering start to second half proves too much to handle

The Blues have claimed five much needed points in a 50-32 thrashing of the Cheetahs at Eden Park.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

02:34
The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.

Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel

A review by engineering consultants warns diesel trains bought from China have "a very high failure rate".

NZ ahead of the game (again) in signing up to China's multi-billion dollar plan. But what are the risks?

Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.

01:48
The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

Top skydivers from around the world gather in Ashburton for adrenaline fuelled festival

The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ