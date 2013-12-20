Dennis Rodman touches down in Singapore to 'support' his 'friends' Kim and Trump

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has arrived in Singapore, hours before President Donald Trump is set to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time.

Dennis Rodman Source: Associated Press

Rodman emerged from the baggage claim area at Changi airport around midnight Monday (local time).

He told reporters he wasn't sure if he would meet Kim in Singapore.

Last week, Rodman said he would "give whatever support is needed" to his "friends" Trump and Kim.

White House officials have said Rodman will play no official role in the diplomatic negotiations.

Trump said last week that Rodman had not been invited to the summit.