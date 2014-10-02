 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Denmark latest European nation to ban burqa, niqab

share

Source:

Associated Press

Denmark has joined some other European countries in banning garments that cover the face, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa.

Woman wearing burqa

Source: 1 NEWS

In a 75-30 vote with 74 absentees, Danish lawmakers today approved the law presented by Denmark's centre-right governing coalition.

The government says that it is not aimed at any religions and does not ban headscarves, turbans or the traditional Jewish skull cap.

However, the law is popularly known as the "Burqa Ban" and is mostly seen as being directed at the dress worn by some conservative Muslim women. Few Muslim women in Denmark wear full-face veils.

Those violating the law that enters into force Aug. 1 risk a fine of $223.07.

Austria, France and Belgium have similar laws.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

New photo: Eagle eyed fans spot Queen's secret never-before-seen pic of Harry and Meghan (close ups inside)

00:28
2
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

3

Denmark latest European nation to ban burqa, niqab

00:15
4
Yoji Yabe left Christ's College stunned by his finish in today's match in Christchurch.

Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

5
Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

00:29
Police received calls about a shooting at Whakaaratamaiti Marae this afternoon.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.

Mount Ngauruhoe and the Rangipo Desert, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

What does the winter weather have in store for you? There's good and bad news in NIWA's latest outlook

Find out all the information for your region in NIWA's May to July outlook.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Police chases: Teens can't think like adults - psychologist

When police start chasing with their lights and sirens going, a young person's brain goes into flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 