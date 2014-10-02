Denmark latest European nation to ban burqa, niqab

Denmark has joined some other European countries in banning garments that cover the face, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa.

Woman wearing burqa Source: 1 NEWS

In a 75-30 vote with 74 absentees, Danish lawmakers today approved the law presented by Denmark's centre-right governing coalition.

The government says that it is not aimed at any religions and does not ban headscarves, turbans or the traditional Jewish skull cap.

However, the law is popularly known as the "Burqa Ban" and is mostly seen as being directed at the dress worn by some conservative Muslim women. Few Muslim women in Denmark wear full-face veils.

Those violating the law that enters into force Aug. 1 risk a fine of $223.07.