Denmark elects not to resume AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab, citing 'real risk' of blood clots

Denmark decided today not to resume use the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, after putting it on hold last month following reports of rare blood clots in some recipients.

The epidemic is largely under control in the Scandinavian country and the bulk of the shots given in Denmark so far have been the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"The assessment is that, based on, among other things, the infection pressure in Denmark, it is best to stop using the vaccine," Danish Health Authority Director General Soeren Brostroem told a news conference in Copenhagen.

Denmark has some 200,000 AstraZeneca doses in fridges with an expiration date in June.

Denmark put it on hold as a precautionary measure on March 11 after a 60-year-old woman died in Denmark with blood clots in several parts of her body a week after she received the vaccine.