Demonstrators hurl rocks, crackers, police fire tear gas at election riot in Jakarta

Indonesian President Joko Widodo says the clashes between police and supporters of Indonesia's losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto are "under control".

Speaking at the presidential Merdeka Palace, Widodo added that the Indonesian national army and police would take firm action towards protestors.

He warned protestors that he would not tolerate anyone who disrupts security and the democratic process in the country.

Authorities said six people have died in rioting since pro-Subianto demonstrators took to the streets of Indonesia's capital after the announcement of official election results.

The violence began Tuesday night when protestors tried to force their way into the downtown offices of the election supervisory agency and have continued unabated since then.

More than two dozen vehicles were burned as rioters took over neighbourhoods in central Jakarta, throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at police who responded with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets.

Indonesia's Election Commission on Tuesday said President Joko Widodo had won a second term with 55.5 per cent of the vote in the April 17 election.