 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Demolition begins 18 months after Dreamworld ride tragedy

share

Source:

AAP

Demolition of the Dreamworld ride that malfunctioned and killed four people has begun almost 18 months after the incident at the Gold Coast theme park.

Cindy Low was one of four killed on the Gold Coast when an amusement ride malfunctioned.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Thunder River Rapids ride was closed in October 2016 when a raft flipped and killed Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozi Araghi and New Zealander Cindy Low.

Kate's daughter Ebony and Cindy's son Kieran survived after they were flung from the raft.

Development plans, including any kind of monument, for the site are yet to be announced.

The work begins in the same week theme park owner Ardent Leisure forecast a profit in the second half of the financial year.

The company reported a 32.6 per cent increase in visitors and 55.6 per cent rise in revenue between December 10, 2017 and February 13, 2018, compared to the same post-accident period a year earlier.

Dreamworld suffered steep falls in visitor numbers following the fatal accident and the park's subsequent 45-day shutdown.

A year-long Queensland Police investigation recommended no one face criminal charges over the accident, with a coronial inquest still expected to be held later this year.

Related

Accidents

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

2

Live stream: Bill English delivers valedictory speech as he ends his 27 years in Parliament


00:55
3
The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.

Watch: 'Completely irrational question' – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges square-off over prison population

4
The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.

Live stream: Last chance for Simon Bridges to hold Jacinda Ardern to account in final Question Time for two weeks

00:21
5
The picture on the weather event was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.

Amazing image shows ominous snowstorm rolling over central London

Live stream: Bill English delivers valedictory speech as he ends his 27 years in Parliament

Join 1 NEWS NOW as Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career.

01:44
Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Autumn temperatures around New Zealand set to be warmer than average, says NIWA

The warmer weather is expected to be driven by warmer than average ocean waters


00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School in Rotorua, yesterday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 