Democrats want black people in 'mental plantation' - Republican national convention speaker

Source:  Associated Press

A black Democratic lawmaker in Georgia's state legislature says he's supporting President Donald Trump because they've made improvements benefiting the black community.

Vernon Jones made the remarks during the opening of the Republican National Convention today. Source: Associated Press

During the opening night of Republicans' convention today, state Representative Vernon Jones said "all hell broke loose" when he announced his support for Trump. But Jones said he stands by his decision in part because Trump has backed initiatives including increased funding for HBCUs, criminal justice reform and "the most inclusive economy ever."

Jones says, "The Democratic Party does not want black people to leave the mental plantation" on which they’ve toiled. He added, "black voices are becoming more woke and louder than ever."

Earlier, former NFL star Herschel Walker said "it hurts my soul" to hear anyone refer to Trump as a racist, adding it's "a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist."

