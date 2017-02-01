Democratic Senators opposing Trump's pick for US Attorney General after president fires Sally Yates

Democratic senators gave lengthy speeches opposing President Donald Trump's pick for US Attorney General today after he fired acting attorney general after she questioned his travel ban.

President Trump fired Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend his controversial executive refugee and immigration ban, declaring that she was not convinced it was lawful.

Democrats today used an obscure Senate rule to delay the committee vote on attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.

After Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee gave lengthy speeches opposing Mr Sessions for several hours this morning, chairman Charles Grassley said the vote will be delayed until tomorrow.

Mr Sessions is expected to be approved by the panel.

By giving lengthy speeches, Democrats are able to trigger a rule that doesn't allow committees to be in session for two hours past the start of the Senate day. That rule is generally waived.

In their speeches, Democrats questioned whether the Alabama Republican could be independent of President Trump as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.