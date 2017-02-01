 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Democratic Senators opposing Trump's pick for US Attorney General after president fires Sally Yates

share

Source:

Associated Press

Democratic senators gave lengthy speeches opposing President Donald Trump's pick for US Attorney General today after he fired acting attorney general after she questioned his travel ban.

The US Senate Judiciary panel met today voting on the nomination of Jeff Sessions, an avid Trump supporter, for attorney general.
Source: Associated Press

President Trump fired Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend his controversial executive refugee and immigration ban, declaring that she was not convinced it was lawful.

Democrats today used an obscure Senate rule to delay the committee vote on attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.

After Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee gave lengthy speeches opposing Mr Sessions for several hours this morning, chairman Charles Grassley said the vote will be delayed until tomorrow.

Mr Sessions is expected to be approved by the panel.

By giving lengthy speeches, Democrats are able to trigger a rule that doesn't allow committees to be in session for two hours past the start of the Senate day. That rule is generally waived.

In their speeches, Democrats questioned whether the Alabama Republican could be independent of President Trump as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

Mr Sessions was one of Mr Trump's first and strongest supporters.

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:55
1
Assistant coach Richard Watt had to send the pumped-up pair to a sudden death sprint after neither refused to let go of the baton in the first round.

Watch: Hurricanes heroes Cory Jane, TJ Perenara spark fiery beach flags rivalry during team-building

00:41
2
Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

02:01
3
The 27-year-old who once beat the WBO world heavyweight champion in amateur grade has turned down DUCO events to sign Lou Di Bella instead.

Junior Fa hoping for career breakout away from Parker's 'shadow' with major overseas deal

01:19
4
A live cross involving a redback spider prompts Matty to tell the nation what he thinks.

'If I ever needed another reason why I won't be mating with females that's probably it' - Matty McLean leaves stunned Jack covering his eyes


00:20
5
Tracy Hankins captured the passionate haka performed for the new students at Hamilton Boys' High School.

Video: What a welcome! Devastating haka welcomes year 9 boys to Hamilton Boys' High

00:29
More FM radio host and television presenter Jason Gunn.

Video: Jason Gunn not taking health for granted after heart attack

The radio personality described what happened yesterday as the "scariest day of my life".

02:39
Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson updates Breakfast with the risk of exposure to unsterilised water.

How serious is the risk of contamination from equipment fail at South Auckland dental clinic?

Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Gloria Johnson updates Breakfast with the risk of exposure to unsterilised water.

06:17
The Labour leader makes it very clear how he thinks Bill English should have reacted.

'I think it's time for the PM to get off the fence' - Little scolds English over reaction to Trump's travel ban

The Labour leader makes it very clear how he thinks Bill English should have reacted.

03:00
They're three of more than 40 job categories listed as immediate skill shortages.

Beekeepers, tree doctors and jockeys among listed skills shortages

Despite a net gain of more than 70,000 migrants coming to live in New Zealand in 2016, there is a "massive skill shortage".


02:00
Petrol importers' rising margins have caught the attention of Energy Minister Judith Collins who's watching the market closely.

Petrol prices to be scrutinised as importers' margins rise

"If anything retail fuel prices should be falling," says AA's Mark Stockdale.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ