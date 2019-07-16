Democratic congresswomen fire back over Trump tweets

Unfazed by widespread criticism, President Donald Trump on intensified his incendiary comments about four Democratic congresswomen of colour, urging them to get out if they don't like things going on in America. They fired back at what they called his "xenophobic bigoted remarks" and said it was time for impeachment.

Late week after Trump defended his calling for the lawmakers to go back to their "broken and crime infested" countries, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said Trump "does not know how to defend his policies and so what he does is attack us personally."

Trump said condemnation of his comments, including belatedly from some Republicans, "doesn't concern me because many people agree with me."

"The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four "progressives," but now they are forced to embrace them," Trump boasted. "That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats!"

The president responded to questions at the White House after his tweet assailing the lawmakers, all of whom are US citizens and three of whom were born here.

He has been roundly criticised by Democrats who labeled his remarks racist and divisive. A smattering of Republicans also have objected, though most leading Republicans have been silent.

Earlier today, Trump made it clear he had no intention of backing down, asking on Twitter when "the Radical Left Congresswomen" would "apologise to our country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said."

"So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!" he wrote.

Trump didn't make that distinction in his tweets. He cited "Congresswomen" — an almost-certain reference to a group of women who have labeled themselves "the squad" that includes Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

At a news conference, Pressley said Americans should "not take the bait" from Trump and should instead focus on their own agenda, even as the lawmakers called for Democrats to take up impeachment proceedings against the president.

Omar also addressed herself directly to Trump in a tweet, writing: "You are stoking white nationalism (because) you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda."