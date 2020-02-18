TODAY |

Demand for classic Holdens set to surge as brand shuts down

The demand for classic Holden cars is set to surge following General Motors' decision to shut down the brand by the end of the year, a leading auction house says.

Vintage blue Holden station-wagon. Source: istock.com

Lloyds Auctions chief marketing officer Brett Mudie said inquiries about vintage and iconic models has jumped, literally overnight.

"The value of Holden classics has always been strong but this evidence that has come to us in the last day suggests that it is likely to create a booming market for them," Mr Mudie said.

General Motors announced the car brand will soon be no more. Source: Seven Sharp

Among the most sought after Holdens are early Monaros, special edition HSV vehicles and certain versions of the A9X Torana.

Prices for the early production models such as the FJ will also jump.

But the loss of the iconic motoring brand in New Zealand is a double-edged sword with Holdens bought recently unlikely to retain their value in the short-term.

Holden says it still has thousands of cars available for sale, with many of those already in showrooms.

The company is expected to outline to its dealer network in the coming days what discounts can be offered to lure potential customers.

Just days before the opening Supercars race of the new season in Adelaide, the sport's now set for crisis talks to fill a massive void. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

GM has pledged to continue to support the brand in terms of spare parts and warranties for at least 10 years and will retain about 200 staff to that end.

It will also offer compensation to dealers to transition into other brands or to close down their operations.

It's unclear how many jobs will be lost across the dealer network with industry analysts suggesting many would have "seen the writing on the wall" and already begun preparing for life without Holden, especially those that also sell other brands.

Like Greg Murphy and many other Holden drivers and owners, Karl Shields was inspired by the exploits of the great Peter Brock. Source: 1 NEWS

The company currently has 31 dealers in New Zealand with 165 dealerships operating in Australia. 

