 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Delta Airlines flight returns to Seattle after assault on flight attendant by first class passenger

share

Source:

Associated Press

Officials say a Delta Airlines flight bound for Beijing returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

File Photo: A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 with the registration N808NW takes off from Amsterdam Airport.

File Photo: A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 with the registration N808NW takes off from Amsterdam Airport.

Source: istock.com

Sea-Tac Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says a 23-year-old Florida man in first class assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into Delta flight 129 today.

Cooper says passengers then helped restrain the man until the plane landed back in Seattle.

The flight attendant and one other person were injured and taken to a hospital.

Airport officials said they conferred with FBI and the incident is not thought to be a national security threat.

Delta said in a statement that: "The passenger was restrained on board and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident".


Related

North America

Travel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
The All Blacks will be without their superstar second-five for tomorrow's Lions showdown.

Watch: Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa melt as a proud SBW shows off his adorable daughter at captain's run

00:10
2
Footage of the incident at Sam Ratulangi International Airport has caused outrage in Indonesia.

Watch: Wife of high-ranking Indonesian general slaps airport security officer during routine check

00:22
3
The US President isn't used to waiting, but Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer in favour of his wife.

Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump's handshake brutally rejected by Polish First Lady

00:20
4
The former worker was charged with assault after punching the 89-year-old man in the head while changing his diaper.

Graphic warning: Canadian care worker punches vulnerable dementia patient 11 times in the head


00:10
5
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ