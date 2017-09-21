Delicate rescue effort for schoolgirl in Mexico quake rubble as death toll mounts

A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a day-long vigil for Mexico, much of it broadcast across the nation as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness today trying to pick away unstable debris and reach her.

The sight of her wiggling fingers yesterday became a symbol for the hope that drove thousands of professionals and volunteers to work frantically at dozens of wrecked buildings across the capital and nearby states looking for survivors of the magnitude 7.1 quake.

The quake killed at least 245 people in central Mexico and injured over 2000.

The death toll rose after Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said the number of confirmed dead in the capital had risen from 100 to 115. An earlier federal government statement had put the overall toll at 230, including 100 deaths in Mexico City.

Mancera also said two women and a man had been pulled alive from a collapsed office building in the city's centre today, almost 36 hours after the quake.

Even as President Enrique Pena Nieto declared three days of mourning, soldiers, police, firefighters and everyday citizens kept digging through rubble, at times with their hands gaining an inch at a time, at times with cranes and backhoes to lift heavy slabs of concrete.

"There are still people groaning. There are three more floors to remove rubble from. And you still hear people in there," said Evodio Dario Marcelino, a volunteer who was working with dozens of others at a collapsed apartment building.

A man was pulled alive from a partly collapsed apartment building in northern Mexico City more than 24 hours after the Tuesday quake and taken away in a stretcher, apparently conscious.

In all, 52 people had been rescued alive since the quake, the city's Social Development Department said, adding in a tweet: "We won't stop." It was a race against time, Pena Nieto warned in a tweet of his own saying that "every minute counts to save lives."

But the country's attention focused on the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on the city's south side, where 21 children and four adults had been confirmed dead.

Hopes rose on today when workers told local media they had detected signs that one girl was alive and she speaking to them through a hole dug in the rubble. Thermal imaging suggested several more people might be in the airspace around her.