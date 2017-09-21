 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Delicate rescue effort for schoolgirl in Mexico quake rubble as death toll mounts

share

Source:

Associated Press

A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a day-long vigil for Mexico, much of it broadcast across the nation as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness today trying to pick away unstable debris and reach her.

At least 239 bodies have been recovered from the rubble in Mexico City alone.
Source: Associated Press

The sight of her wiggling fingers yesterday became a symbol for the hope that drove thousands of professionals and volunteers to work frantically at dozens of wrecked buildings across the capital and nearby states looking for survivors of the magnitude 7.1 quake.

The quake killed at least 245 people in central Mexico and injured over 2000.

The death toll rose after Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said the number of confirmed dead in the capital had risen from 100 to 115. An earlier federal government statement had put the overall toll at 230, including 100 deaths in Mexico City.

Mancera also said two women and a man had been pulled alive from a collapsed office building in the city's centre today, almost 36 hours after the quake.

Around 40 buildings collapsed in Mexico City alone during the deadly September 20 shake.
Source: BBC

Even as President Enrique Pena Nieto declared three days of mourning, soldiers, police, firefighters and everyday citizens kept digging through rubble, at times with their hands gaining an inch at a time, at times with cranes and backhoes to lift heavy slabs of concrete.

"There are still people groaning. There are three more floors to remove rubble from. And you still hear people in there," said Evodio Dario Marcelino, a volunteer who was working with dozens of others at a collapsed apartment building.

A man was pulled alive from a partly collapsed apartment building in northern Mexico City more than 24 hours after the Tuesday quake and taken away in a stretcher, apparently conscious.

In all, 52 people had been rescued alive since the quake, the city's Social Development Department said, adding in a tweet: "We won't stop." It was a race against time, Pena Nieto warned in a tweet of his own saying that "every minute counts to save lives."

But the country's attention focused on the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school on the city's south side, where 21 children and four adults had been confirmed dead.

Hopes rose on today when workers told local media they had detected signs that one girl was alive and she speaking to them through a hole dug in the rubble. Thermal imaging suggested several more people might be in the airspace around her.

A volunteer rescue worker, Hector Mendez, said cameras lowered into the rubble suggested there might be four people still inside, but he added that it wasn't clear if anyone beside the girl was alive.

Related

Central and South America

00:20
Rescuers are trying to reach a young girl, trapped, but still alive in the rubble.

Mexico quake: Dramatic rescue attempt of trapped girl unfolding at collapsed school

00:33
A day after the school building collapsed killing at least 20 people, a man has been found inside the rubble.

Mexico quake: Rescue workers emerge with man from rubble of collapsed school building
00:30
Rescue workers continue to search in the debris to save people believed to be trapped in the school.

Rescue teams dig through collapsed buildings as Mexico earthquake death toll rises

01:50
The full extent of the damage is still unclear as Mexico comes to grips with this massive earthquake.

Window for finding Mexico quake survivors closes as rescue workers dig amongst the debris

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:49
1
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 woman - 'We're all going to help our families'

02:33
2
The incident happened on Parliament's forecourt today.

Graphic video: Man who set himself on fire outside Parliament is helped by emergency services

00:58
3
Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holiday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.

Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

00:24
4
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

5
The Crusaders became the first foreign side to win a final in South Africa.

Kiwi sides disadvantaged as new Super Rugby schedule confirmed

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 woman - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina, purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 