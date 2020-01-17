Defence helicopter starts massive emergency-level blaze near Canberra

Authorities say a defence helicopter's landing light started the now 6000-plus hectare emergency-level blaze south of Canberra.

Forestry Corportaion worker Dale McLean patrols a controlled fire as they work at building a containment line at a wildfire near Bodalla, NSW. Source: Associated Press

The defence chief of Operation Bushfire Relief Lieutenant General Greg Bilton said the fire started after a reconnaissance helicopter landed.



He said the heat of the landing light likely started a grass fire under the chopper, growing rapidly and damaging the helicopter before it took off.



Residents of the small rural village of Tharwa south of Canberra were told late this afternoon it was too late to leave and they should seek shelter.



The emergency-level fire in Namadgi National Park was heading east and northeast towards Tharwa.



The blaze was threatening properties in Tharwa as well as properties on Boboyan, Apollo and Top Naas roads.



Residents Canberra's southern suburbs were warned the spot fires could get within one kilometre of the far southern suburb of banks.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Erindale College in the Canberra suburb of Wanniassa.



Caloola Farm manager Ralph Hurst-Meyers was desperately trying to convince three men still on the farm near the blaze to leave as they planned to defend the property.



"It just looks like a dragon, it's unbelievable. It's like a mushroom cloud with a red eye," Mr Hurst-Meyers told AAP today.

He said firefighters had told him the farm would become a trap if the fire reached there and said it was too dangerous to defend it.



Mr Hurst-Meyers said he had been in Canberra for the catastrophic 2003 bushfire and he'd learned it wasn't worth holding your ground.

