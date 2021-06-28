Deer-startled Sydney nudists fined for breaching Covid orders

A pair of nude sunbathers have been fined by NSW cops for breaching Covid-19 orders after they became lost in bushland due to being startled by a deer.

Police say around 6pm yesterday the men called for assistance after becoming lost in bushland during a visit to a remote beach south of Sydney.

When police and search and rescue arrived at the area, they found a 30-year-old man naked and carrying a backpack on a walking track near Lady Wakehurst Drive.

Soon after, a partially-clothed 49-year-old man was also found.

"Unbelievably, we saw two men 'sunbaking' naked on the South Coast," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.

"They got startled by a deer, ran into the national forest, national parks and got lost. Not only did they require assistance from SES and police... They also got a ticket."

Both men were issued $1000 fines for breaching the current public health order prohibiting those from Greater Sydney travelling outside the region.