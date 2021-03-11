'Deeply disturbing' — UK police officer arrested, suspected of murder in case of missing woman

A UK police officer arrested following the disappearance of a woman is being held on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.

Sarah Everard. Source: Supplied

Scotland Yard confirmed the man, in his 40s, is a serving Metropolitan Police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command who worked as a uniformed patrol officer at diplomatic premises.

"The fact that the man who has been arrested is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing," Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said.

Sarah Everard, a marketing executive, vanished after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham south London a week ago. The 33-year-old has not yet been found.

Everard was last captured on a doorbell camera walking alone on her way home in Brixton – a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

Officers are carrying out searches of locations in London and Kent, including a property in Deal and an area of woodland near Ashford.