'Deeply disturbing' — Human remains found, UK police officer arrested, suspected of murder

It follows the arrest of a UK police officer on suspicion of murdering the 33-year-old marketing executive. "The fact that the man who has been arrested is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing," Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said. Everard vanished after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham south London a week ago. She was last captured on a doorbell camera walking alone on her way home in Brixton – a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

"I speak on behalf of all my colleagues in the Met when I say we are utterly appalled at this dreadful news," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said.



"Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people."



Detectives and search teams discovered human remains in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent.



"As you can imagine, at this early stage we are not able to confirm any identity and indeed this may take us some time," Dick said.



Specialist officers have been with Everard's family to update them on the investigation and to continue to support them.



The news today that it was a Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of her murder has sent waves of shock and anger through the public and through the whole of the Met.

