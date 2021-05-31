TODAY |

'Deeply concerned' China hits out at show of unity between Ardern and Morrison

Source:  AAP

A "deeply concerned" China has hit back at a show of unity from Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern, saying Australia and New Zealand are guilty of making groundless accusations of human rights abuses.

Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

Yesterday, the trans-Tasman PMs met in Queenstown for their annual leaders meeting.

Both Ardern and Morrison denied persistent criticism New Zealand is cosying up to China and ignoring its human rights record.

In a jointly issued statement, Australia and New Zealand "expressed serious concern over developments in the South China Sea", describing China's militarisation in the region as "destabilising".

The PM discussed what would be on the agenda during today's Australia-New Zealand Leaders Forum with Scott Morrison.

They also expressed "deep concern" over Hong Kong's slide towards autocracy and "grave concerns" about human rights breaches in Xinjiang province.

It is there that China stands accused of torturing and illegally detaining the region's majority Muslim population.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China took note of the discussions and was deeply unimpressed.

"The leaders of Australia and New Zealand ... have made groundless accusations against China, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and seriously violated the international law and basic norms governing international relations," he said.

read more
Ardern downplays China as point of contention with Australia, but she will ‘take issue’ with deportations

"It's not justifiable for relevant countries to ...  interfere in internal affairs under the guise of human rights.

"We once again urge relevant parties to stop making irresponsible remarks."

Australia deporting criminals to New Zealand was one of the topics of discussion.

Speaking in Wellington, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta insisted the trans-Tasman statement was consistent with previous communiques.

"China has reacted in a very predictable way on the issues we've already raised with China," she said.

New Zealand and Australia have called on China to allow the United Nations to visit Xinjiang to conduct a "meaningful and unfettered" investigation.

