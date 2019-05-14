Deepening its trade war with US, China announces higher tariffs

Deepening its trade war with the US and sending world financial markets into a slide, China announced higher tariffs today on $US60 billion worth of American goods in retaliation for President Donald Trump's latest penalties on Chinese products.

Tariffs of 5 per cent to 25 per cent will take effect on June 1 on about 5200 American products, including batteries, spinach and coffee, the Finance Ministry said.

The announcement followed a move by the US to raise duties on $US200 billion of Chinese imports to 25 per cent, up from 10 per cent. American officials accused China of backtracking on commitments it made in earlier negotiations.

With investors unnerved by the potential for economic damage on all sides, stocks sank across the globe. The Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 600 points, or more than 2 per cent, in late morning trading, while the Standard & Poor's 500 also sank more than 2 per cent. Earlier, stocks fell in Europe and Asia.

Two days of trade negotiations between US and Chinese representatives broke up without any agreement. Both countries have indicated more talks are likely.

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said yesterday that China has invited US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Beijing. But nothing has been scheduled. Kudlow also said that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may meet in late June at the G-20 summit in Japan.

On Twitter, Trump warned Xi that China "will be hurt very badly" if it doesn't agree to a trade deal. Trump tweeted that Beijing "had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out!"

The president has repeatedly insisted that increased tariffs on Chinese goods don't hurt American consumers. But Kudlow, head of the president's National Economic Council, acknowledged over the weekend that US consumers and businesses will bear some of the costs.

"Both sides will pay," he told Fox News.

The highest tariffs announced by China will apply to industrial chemicals, electronic equipment, precision machinery and hundreds of food products.

Beijing is running out of US imports to penalise because of the lopsided trade balance between the world's two largest economies. Chinese regulators have instead targeted American companies in China by slowing down the clearing of shipments through customs and the processing of business licenses.

The new tariffs are likely to hurt exporters on both sides. The increases already in place have disrupted trade in such American products as soybeans and medical equipment and sent shockwaves through other Asian economies that supply Chinese factories.