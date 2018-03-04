Deep snow across UK starts to melt after two massive winter storms

Snow and ice warnings for travellers remained in place today, even as temperatures crept higher in Britain after days of cold.

Authorities warned rail travellers and drivers to expect ongoing disruptions even as temperatures rose above freezing for the first time in days.

Heathrow Airport warned travellers to check with airlines before arriving.

Two hospitals in southwest England continued to appeal for 4x4 drivers to help get essential staff to work, saying icy roads still pose problems.

Thousands are still without power and flood warnings remain for some coastal regions.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell says temperatures are likely to inch up to 7 degrees Celsius in the southern city of Plymouth.

"It's still not very warm at all, but compared to what we've seen it will feel more comfortable," she said.

The shift comes after a week of upheaval in a country where snow's infrequent arrival quickly overwhelms public services.