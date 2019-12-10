Debris of missing Chilean plane with 38 people on board found near Antarctica

Debris believed to be from a military transport plane carrying 38 people that vanished two days earlier en route to Antarctica has been discovered in the frigid, treacherous waters of the Drake Passage, Chile's Air Force said today.

Military cargo plane in flight. C-130. Source: istock.com

Air Force General Eduardo Mosqueira said 'sponge' material, possibly from the plane's fuel tank, was found floating roughly 30 kilometres from the place the C-130 Hercules last had radio contact.

The debris will be analysed to see if it corresponds to the missing plane, he said, adding that the process could take up to two days.

The C-130 Hercules took off Tuesday from a base in far-southern Chile on a regular maintenance flight for an Antarctic base. Radio contact was lost 70 minutes later.

The debris was spotted by a private plane assisting in the search, and officials said a Brazilian plane in the area equipped with instruments will next scan 3,200 metres underwater at the site.

"We estimate that the debris may in fact be from the C-130 fuel tank," Mosqueira said.

The discovery came as Chilean officials had expanded the search for the missing military plane, scanning an area of roughly 180,000 square kilometres.

Mosqueira said the search area covered an area of about 400 by 450 kilometers and he said improved visibility was helping the crews of searchers using planes, satellites and vessels from Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and the US as well as Chile.

The search area extended over treacherous waters of Drake's Passage between the tip of South America and Antarctica. The plane was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers, three of them civilians.

The two pilots had extensive experience, according to the Chilean air force, which said while the plane was built in 1978, it was in good condition. The air force said it flies this route monthly.

The four-engine C-130 is a 'military workhorse' and experts say in general, well maintained airplanes can fly for 50-plus years.

The aircraft would have been about halfway to the Antarctic base when it lost contact, officials said, adding that no emergency signals had been activated.

The plane had taken off in favourable conditions, though it was flying in an area notorious for rapidly changing weather, with freezing temperatures and strong winds. Seven hours after contact was cut off, the air force declared the plane a loss, though there was no sign of what happened to it.

Ed Coleman, a pilot and chair of the Safety Science Department at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the United States, said rapidly changing weather in the Antarctic makes it a difficult place for pilots.

Air masses converge there, driving storms with powerful wind gusts, while stirring the sea with swells 6 metres or bigger, he said. Flying becomes challenging, and making a smooth sea landing nearly impossible.

“You can have a clear sky one minute, and in a short time later storms can be building up making it a challenge,” he said. “That causes bigger swells and rougher air.”