TODAY |

Debate over Hong Kong's controversial extradition bill scuppered after large-scale protests

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

A Hong Kong Legislative Council official says no time has been set aside for debate on a highly controversial extradition law that has drawn large-scale protests.

The announcement today from council official Cicely Wong appeared to show the impact of yesterday's street demonstrations, along with statements of concern from foreign governments, business associations and the legal profession.

Those voices have joined with human rights and supporters of the free press who have long warned of growing restrictions on civil rights in the former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 2019.

Traffic was restored in the city the day after the clashes between police and protestors who oppose the legislation that would allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China where they could face unfair trials on political charges.

After days of silence, Chinese state media is characterizing the largely peaceful demonstrations in Hong Kong as a "riot" and accusing protestors of "violent acts."

Hundreds of thousands of people filled streets in Hong Kong in recent days to oppose proposed legislation that would allow crime suspects to be extradited to mainland China, where critics say they would be subject to vague charges and unfair trials.

In an editorial featuring a photo of a bloodied officer, the state-run China Daily said last night that protestors are using the bill "to tarnish the image of the government."

Xinhua state news agency said protestors used "sharpened iron poles" and bricks against police.

Police officers fired tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets at demonstrators yesterday.

About 70 people were hurt.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    They’re battling a bill that will allow China to extradite Hong Kong residents to the mainland. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    World
    Asia
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    03:43
    Co-host Jeremy Wells looked into the head scratcher.
    Hilary Barry responds to Seven Sharp viewer’s speculation she has lice
    2
    The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll found 53 per cent of respondents in favour of the move.
    It's time for NZ to declare a climate emergency, majority of Kiwis say in new poll
    3
    The New Zealand First MP was quizzed on TVNZ1’s Breakfast about a rumoured promotion in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle.
    Paula Bennett, John Campbell erupt in laughter as Shane Jones addresses promotion rumours
    4
    A child has died and six people are injured after a crash today on State Highway 1 south of Waiouru in the Ruapehu District.
    Child dead, six others injured in two-vehicle crash south of Waiouru
    5
    Mr Peters accused National of an "egregious wrong" when it came to teachers’ pay parity before he was ejected.
    Winston Peters kicked out of House during debate on teachers' pay - 'People need to hear it'
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    00:51
    A Ministry of Justice official told 1 NEWS that censorship laws are aligned with Samoa’s constitution, it’s Christian beliefs and other customs.

    Samoa's banning of Elton John biopic Rocketman due to its homosexual scenes aligns with country's constitution
    Two Coast Guard vessels tied up at the Portsmouth, NH Shipyard.

    Jamaican fishermen were 'chained outside' through storms while aboard US Coast Guard ships
    Protesters run away from riot police firing tear gas outside the Legislative Council during a massive demonstration in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Hong Kong police have used tear gas and high-pressure hoses against thousands of protesters opposing a highly controversial extradition bill outside government headquarters. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

    Dozens taken to hospital after Hong Kong protests over proposed China extradition law

    Hundreds detained in Moscow protest over alleged police set up of prominent journalist