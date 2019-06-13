Debate over Hong Kong's controversial extradition bill scuppered after large-scale protests

A Hong Kong Legislative Council official says no time has been set aside for debate on a highly controversial extradition law that has drawn large-scale protests.

The announcement today from council official Cicely Wong appeared to show the impact of yesterday's street demonstrations, along with statements of concern from foreign governments, business associations and the legal profession.

Those voices have joined with human rights and supporters of the free press who have long warned of growing restrictions on civil rights in the former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 2019.

Traffic was restored in the city the day after the clashes between police and protestors who oppose the legislation that would allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China where they could face unfair trials on political charges.

After days of silence, Chinese state media is characterizing the largely peaceful demonstrations in Hong Kong as a "riot" and accusing protestors of "violent acts."

Hundreds of thousands of people filled streets in Hong Kong in recent days to oppose proposed legislation that would allow crime suspects to be extradited to mainland China, where critics say they would be subject to vague charges and unfair trials.

In an editorial featuring a photo of a bloodied officer, the state-run China Daily said last night that protestors are using the bill "to tarnish the image of the government."

Xinhua state news agency said protestors used "sharpened iron poles" and bricks against police.

Police officers fired tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets at demonstrators yesterday.