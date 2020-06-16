Deaths of two babies in Tasmania a result of co-sleeping with parents, coroner finds

The deaths of two baby girls in northern Tasmania were a result of co-sleeping with their respective parents, a coroner has ruled.

"Baby E" was five months old when she suffocated while in the same bed as her parents and four-year-old brother in May 2018.

In October of the same year, the mother of "Baby I", who was about a month old, woke to find her daughter unresponsive after she fell asleep on a couch while feeding her.

Coroner Simon Cooper said both deaths were a stark and tragic reminder of the dangers of adults sleeping with infants.

"Coroners and child health care professionals have warned, over and over again, of the danger to infants of co-sleeping," he wrote in findings published on Tuesday.

"I take this opportunity ... to remind parents and carers of the importance of ensuring that an infant sleeps safely by him/herself in a cot or bassinet."

Mr Cooper said there were no suspicious circumstances in either death and both were completely avoidable.

"Baby E", who was described by her mother as an always smiling and laughing, routinely slept with her parents in their bed as she refused to sleep in a cot.

She was put to sleep on the night of May 15, 2018. Her dad woke to find her unresponsive early the next morning.

"Baby I" was positioned between her mother and the back of a couch and was likely suffocated when her mother fell asleep, Mr Cooper determined.

"She would not have died if she had been placed on her back in her own bassinet to sleep," he said.

"Tragically, and completely avoidably, deaths of infants caused by co-sleeping keep happening.