TODAY |

Death wish driver went into oncoming traffic while high on P, blinded by pepper spray — police

Source:  AAP

A Victorian man who drove a stolen car toward oncoming traffic on a freeway with drugs in his system has vowed to turn his life around.

Australian Court. Source: Associated Press

Marley Taylor, 26, today faced the Victorian County Koori Court, where he pleaded guilty to seven offences including dangerous driving while pursued by police.

Police said Taylor stole a ute and drove toward two vehicles on the wrong side of a freeway at Lara, near Geelong, in September 2019.

The accused man did not have a driver's licence and was found to have driven the car with ice in his system.

The court heard Taylor wanted to kill himself during the incident.

Police stopped him at one stage and capsicum-sprayed his eyes, but he drove off at about 100km/h before he was apprehended.

Source: TVNZ

"I am ashamed of everything I did," Taylor said.

"I made a stupid decision and I was reckless.

"I've done so much jail that I'm missing out on my kids' normal life. I want to be a father and be around for my kids."

Taylor will next face the County Koori Court on Thursday.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Migrant worker furious, says his visa application wasn't correctly assessed
2
'I'm sick of your tricks, Dad' — Christchurch Lotto winner's family didn't believe he'd won $22.5 million jackpot
3
Auckland KFC worker with Covid-19 says she was never told to isolate, wants apology from PM
4
Should a brand new city be built in New Zealand to take pressure off housing market?
5
Government increases fees for some of those staying in managed isolation
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30

Doses of newest Covid-19 vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, shipped across US

Britney Spears wants to 'heal' after a year of 'craziness'

Trump's top Republican critic, US Senator Mitt Romney, knocked unconscious in fall
00:28

New laws to be introduced in Victoria to prevent wife killer from being buried next to victim