 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Death toll from US storms grows to 16 people

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The death toll from severe storms that have hit southern US states has risen to 16.

Severe storms have killed seven people and injured dozens overnight across the US.

Severe storms spawned tornadoes in the South, flooding in the Midwest and even a rare mid-spring snowstorm in the plains.

At least 16 people have died, and authorities are still searching for two children in Arkansas swept away by floodwaters and now presumed dead.

It's not over yet. Parts of the US Midwest and South braced for more flooding and possible tornadoes as storms rolled eastward in a band stretching from Alabama into the Ohio River valley.

Some areas of Missouri were drenched with up to 12 inches of rain over the weekend. Normally docile creeks swelled to dangerous levels, and river levels jumped.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency counted 143 water rescues statewide but acknowledged that countless others probably weren't reported.


About five people rush to rescue a baby from floodwaters moving rapidly past overturned car.
Source: Tom Mitchell

Related

North America

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
The driver of the car and his teenage passenger were able to walk away from the crash.

Video: Car loses control and flies through the air in terrifying Melbourne crash

2
Brodie Soster is finally back home in Australia with her daughter Billie.

Mother and baby forced to spend six months at Christchurch hospital, finally able to return to Australia

3

State Highway 1 in Waikato re-open after serious crash

00:22
4
The flight from Moscow to Bangkok was a bumpy one today.

Video: Drinks strewn in the aisles after severe turbulence injures 27 passengers on Russian flight

07:05
5
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

01:02
Labour has announced its party list for the general election today, one day after its scheduled announcement.

Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election

"This is a great team and a great list and it will take us in to September this year," Mr Little says.

An image from a webcam at Lake Dunstan near Alexandra provided by Contact Energy, taken just after 6am this morning.

Cold snap hits the country with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C overnight

Despite the very cold temperatures, much of the country can expect a clear and still day today - but parts of the South Island could be in for gales.

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.


02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ