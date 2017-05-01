Death toll from US storms grows to 16 people

The death toll from severe storms that have hit southern US states has risen to 16.

Severe storms spawned tornadoes in the South, flooding in the Midwest and even a rare mid-spring snowstorm in the plains.

At least 16 people have died, and authorities are still searching for two children in Arkansas swept away by floodwaters and now presumed dead.

It's not over yet. Parts of the US Midwest and South braced for more flooding and possible tornadoes as storms rolled eastward in a band stretching from Alabama into the Ohio River valley.

Some areas of Missouri were drenched with up to 12 inches of rain over the weekend. Normally docile creeks swelled to dangerous levels, and river levels jumped.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency counted 143 water rescues statewide but acknowledged that countless others probably weren't reported.