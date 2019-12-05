Death toll from Samoa's measles outbreak reaches 80 as one person dies overnight

The death toll from the measles outbreak in Samoa has reached 80 today after another person died.

The Samoan Ministry of Health released a statement today confirming a 43-year-old had died in the past 24 hours.

So far, a total of 5,603 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started. There were 23 recorded in the last 24 hours.

As of December 24, 2019, approximately 95 per cent of all eligible people in Samoa have been vaccinated against measles.