TODAY |

Death toll from Samoa's measles outbreak reaches 80 as one person dies overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

The death toll from the measles outbreak in Samoa has reached 80 today after another person died.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The colour red hung up at homes across the island nation to signify residents who haven't been vaccinated with medical teams are racing door-to-door in a mass campaign. Source: 1 NEWS

The Samoan Ministry of Health released a statement today confirming a 43-year-old had died in the past 24 hours.

So far, a total of 5,603 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team, since the outbreak started. There were 23 recorded in the last 24 hours.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The TVNZ reporter spent weeks covering the Samoa measles outbreak, which is still gripping the nation. Source: Breakfast

As of December 24, 2019, approximately 95 per cent of all eligible people in Samoa have been vaccinated against measles.

The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,818. Of that, 1,683 (93 per cent) patients have been discharged.

World
Pacific Islands
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
2
Harry and Meghan release adorable 'electronic' Christmas card where baby Archie steals the limelight
3
Auckland neighbourhood's dazzling Christmas lights attract big crowds
4
Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts
5
One person seriously injured after early morning stabbing in Hamilton
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Prince Phillip discharged from hospital, flown to join royal family for traditional Christmas

Harry and Meghan release adorable 'electronic' Christmas card where baby Archie steals the limelight

Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes

New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea