Death toll rises to over 220 in devastating 7.1 magnitude Mexico earthquake

Mexico's civil defense agency says the death toll has risen to 226 from today's magnitude 7.1 earthquake that knocked down dozens of buildings in Mexico City and nearby states.

Vision is emerging of people covered in dust as they try to escape the rubble of the building.
The official Twitter feed of agency head Luis Felipe Puente said early Wednesday that 117 people were confirmed dead in Mexico City, and 55 died in Morelos state, which is just south of the capital. It said 39 are dead in Puebla state, where the quake was centred.

Nearly 150 have been confirmed dead including 20 children at one school.
Twelve people died in Mexico State, which surrounds the capital, and three in Guerrero state. The count does not include one death reported by officials in Oaxaca state.

Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 quake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 123 kilometres southeast of Mexico City.

Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.

Scores of buildings collapsed into mounds of rubble or were severely damaged in in densely populated parts of Mexico City and nearby states.

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said 44 buildings collapsed in the capital alone.


People frantically try to help those trapped beneath the buildings.
People ran outside or took shelter in doorways as the ground beneath shook.
A map indicating the severity of shaking near a magnitude-7 earthquake at 51km deep in Mexico on September 20, 2017

A map indicating the severity of shaking near a magnitude-7 earthquake at 51km deep in Mexico on September 20, 2017.

People can be heard screaming as a ball of fire shoots into the air.
