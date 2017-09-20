Death toll rises to over 220 in devastating 7.1 magnitude Mexico earthquake

Mexico's civil defense agency says the death toll has risen to 226 from today's magnitude 7.1 earthquake that knocked down dozens of buildings in Mexico City and nearby states.

The official Twitter feed of agency head Luis Felipe Puente said early Wednesday that 117 people were confirmed dead in Mexico City, and 55 died in Morelos state, which is just south of the capital. It said 39 are dead in Puebla state, where the quake was centred.

Twelve people died in Mexico State, which surrounds the capital, and three in Guerrero state. The count does not include one death reported by officials in Oaxaca state.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 quake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 123 kilometres southeast of Mexico City.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.

Scores of buildings collapsed into mounds of rubble or were severely damaged in in densely populated parts of Mexico City and nearby states.

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said 44 buildings collapsed in the capital alone.





