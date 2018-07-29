Death toll rises daily and thousands of homes destroyed in wake of Athens wildfires

Some Mati residents have reacted to comments made by the Greek Prime Minister yesterday in which he accepted "full political responsibility" for the deadly fires in Greece.

Vissarion Pantelides questioned what taking responsibility meant for Alexis Tsipras. "What will be the cost to him of accepting responsibility?" he said.

Another resident, Argyris Katsoulieris said he could not watch the Tsipras' statement because "we lack electricity here."

"Other things have priority. Apportioning political responsibility is too far down the line to be of interest to us (now). Right know, we want to fix our place," he added.

More than 2,000 homes were damaged in this week's deadly wildfire near Athens and roughly a quarter of them will have to be demolished, Greek officials said yesterday, revealing more about the disaster that has seen the government face mounting criticism.

Despite the daily rising death toll, Greek government officials have refused to acknowledge criticism, including claims of poor emergency planning ahead of the country's annual wildfire season.

Yesterday, however, Tsipras sought to defuse the mounting criticism of his government.

"I accept full political responsibility for this tragedy," Tsipras told a televised meeting with his cabinet ministers.