Death toll rises to 93 in floods, mudslides in south India

Associated Press
At least 93 people have been killed and more than 400,000 displaced in floods and mudslides following days of torrential rains in southern India.

In the worst-hit state of Kerala the death toll rose to 57 by late Saturday (local time), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.

That was an increase from 42 deaths reported since August 8. More than 165,000 people left their homes for relief camps.

An Indian man pushes his scooter through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India. Source: Associated Press

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that another 31 people have been killed in rain-related accidents in neighbouring Karnataka.

At least five others were reported dead in Tamil Nadu state.

Kerala suffered catastrophic floods a year ago when heavy downpours killed 223 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

South Asia has continued to face rain-related disasters during the current monsoon season, with 160 people killed last month in northeastern India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Commuters move through a flooded road near Srirangapatna in Mandya district. Source: Associated Press
