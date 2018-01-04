Death toll rises to 51 after bus plummets off cliff in Peru

The death toll from a bus that plummeted off a steep cliff near Peru's capital Lima on Wednesday rose to 51, the Peruvian Ministry of Health said today.

The Emergency Operations Center said that 51 bodies were found at the accident site in Pasamayo, which is 48 kilometers north of Lima, the ministry said on its Twitter account.

The ministry also said that eight professional teams are providing psychological counseling to families of the victims at a morgue in Chancay, the closest city from the accident site.

Six survivors, who are suffering from serious injuries, were evacuated to hospitals in cities of Lima, Callao and Chancay.

Firefighters and police officers, as well as two helicopters and a patrol boat of the Peruvian Navy, joined the rescue work.

The accident occurred around midday at a dangerous turn in the seaside highway known as the "Devil's Curve." The bus was carrying some 50 passengers when it crashed into a trailer truck and skidded off the road.

Officials said earlier that the trailer truck had invaded the wrong lane and was to blame for the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.