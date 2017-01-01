Death toll rises to 39 after gunman opens fire at new year revellers in Istanbul nightclub

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has raised the death toll in the Istanbul nightclub attack to 39.

The minister said today that of the victims identified so far 15 were foreign nationals.

He did not provide any information on their countries.

"This was a massacre, a truly inhuman savagery," Soylu said.

Soylu said the attacker was still at large and that 69 people were being treated in hospitals following the shooting.

"Four of the injured are in very serious condition," said Health Minister Recep Akdag. "There are several foreign nationals among the wounded."

The gunman, believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume, opened fire at the nightclub during New Year's Eve celebrations, in what the city's governor described as a terror attack.

Three or four of the Turkish victims may have been employees at the nightclub, he said.

The minister said the attacker was believed to have left the club wearing "different clothing" to those he entered the club in.

He said the attacker is believed to have carried out the assault alone.

Governor Vasip Sahin said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the club before entering and firing on people partying inside.

He did not say who may have carried out what he called a "terror attack."

"Unfortunately (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun," Sahin told reporters.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says its embassy in Ankara is liaising with the local authorities but at this stage there is no indication that any New Zealanders have been caught up in the incident.



There are 109 New Zealanders registered with MFAT as being in Turkey.



Media reports said the assailant entered the popular Reina nightclub, in Istanbul's Ortakoy district, at 1.45 am local time, dressed in a Santa Claus costume.

There were more than 500 people inside the club at the time, private NTV television reported.

I had to lift several bodies from top of me before I could get out. It was frightening."

Nightclub patron Sinem Uyanik

Sinem Uyanik was inside the club with her husband who was wounded in the attack.

"Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me," she said outside Istanbul's Sisli Etfal Hospital.

"I had to lift several bodies from top of me before I could get out. It was frightening."

Her husband was not in serious condition despite sustaining three wounds.

Some customers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack, the report said.

NTV television said the assailant may still be inside the nightclub.

Footage from the scene showed at least six ambulances with flashing lights and civilians being escorted out.

NTV said police had cordoned off the area and an operation to capture the assailant was ongoing.

An AP photographer said police cordoned off the area about 3km away from the nightclub and reported multiple ambulances passing by.

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus and others as street vendors, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The White House has condemned the act as a "horrific terrorist attack" and offered US help to Turkey.

White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said the US supports its NATO ally Turkey as both countries fight terrorism.