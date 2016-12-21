 

Death toll rises to 29 after massive explosion rips through Mexican fireworks market

An explosion ripped through Mexico's best-known fireworks market today on the northern outskirts of the capital, killing more than two dozen people and sending a huge plume of charcoal-gray smoke billowing into the sky.

Searchers are still picking through the remains of charred stalls at the open-air markets.
A Mexican state prosecutor says 29 deaths have been confirmed at the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico.

Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder lingered in the air after the afternoon blast at the market, where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled.

The smoking, burned out shells of vehicles ringed the perimeter, and first responders and local residents wearing blue masks over their mouths combed through the rubble and ash.

Firefighters hosed down still-smoldering hotspots.

Crescencia Francisco Garcia arrived in the afternoon to buy fireworks and said she was near the middle of the grid of stalls when the explosions began around 2:30 pm.

The sound of multiple fireworks exploding on the outskirts of Mexico City could be heard in towns nearby.
"All of a sudden it started booming," the 41-year-old Mexico City resident said. "I and the others surrounding me all took off running."

Eventually Garcia was able to find her daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren who were waiting in a car just inside the perimeter fence.

The Mexican Red Cross said it sent 10 ambulances with 50 paramedics to the scene.

