Death toll rises as 16 bodies are recovered after mine collapse in India

Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of 16 miners buried after 23 miners were trapped by a mound of fallen earth in eastern India, police said.

People survey the damage of a collapsed mine that could have over a dozen miners trapped inside.

R.K. Malik, the police spokesman for the state of Jharkhand, where the mine was located, said that hopes of finding any survivors among the remaining seven miners still missing were slipping.

The collapse happened on 30th December, but heavy smog prevented rescue workers from entering the open coal mine in Godda district until the next day.

Godda is around 1,570 kilometres southeast of New Delhi.

The coal mine is owned by the state government, but is leased to a private contractor.

Jharkhand is one of India's poorest states, but has some of the largest mineral deposits in the country.

