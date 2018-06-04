 

Death toll reaches 25 in Guatemala's 'volcano of fire' eruption, fears fatalities could rise with many unaccounted for

Authorities in Guatemala say 18 more people have been confirmed killed by a volcanic eruption, raising the death toll to 25.

At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.
Disaster agency spokesman David de Leon said today the bodies were found in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes. Seven deaths were confirmed previously.

Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20.

Authorities have been unable to account for an undetermined number of people and say they fear the death toll could rise.

The Volcan de Fuego, or "volcano of fire," exploded in a hail of ash and molten rock shortly before noon Sunday, blanketing nearby villages in heavy ash.

Then it began sending lava flows down the mountain's flank and across homes and roads around 4 pm.

Six people are dead and 20 have been injured after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on Sunday.
National Disaster Coordinator Sergio Cabanas said an undetermined number of people were missing following the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, which is 44 kilometres from Guatemala City.

Cabanas said four people, including a disaster agency official, died when lava set a house on fire in El Rodeo village and two children were burned to death while standing on a bridge watching the volcano's second eruption this year.

Volcanic ash covers parked motorcycles, brought by the Fuego Volcano, in Antigua Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Volcan del Fuego is one of the most active volcanoes in Central America. (AP Photo/Luis Soto)

Volcanic ash covers parked motorcycles, brought by the Fuego Volcano, in Antigua Guatemala.

David de Leon, spokesman for the disaster agency, said authorities had already evacuated about 300 people from nearby areas.

A man using a pay phone protects himself with an umbrella from a light rain of volcanic ash, after the Volcan de Fuego erupted, in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Volcan del Fuego is one of the most active volcanoes in Central America. (AP Photo/Luis Soto)

A man using a pay phone protects himself with an umbrella from a light rain of volcanic ash in Guatemala.

Ash was falling on the Guatemala City area as well as the departments of Sacatepequez, Chimaltenango and Escuintla, which are in south-central Guatemala around the volcano. Streets and houses were covered in the colonial town of Antigua.

The Directorate of Civil Aeronautics announced that La Aurora International Airport was closed because of the danger posed to planes by the ash.

The volcano's peak soars 3,763 meters above sea level.

At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.

