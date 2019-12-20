Death toll from measles in Samoa reaches 79 as another baby dies

Another baby has died in Samoa from measles as the epidemic claims its 79th life.

Source: 1 NEWS

The infant was younger than 12 months and died in the past day according to Samoa's Ministry of Health.

A further 31 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours which continues a slowing in the number of new cases.

The total number of measles infections is 5,494.

There are 93 people in hospital with the virus including 10 critically ill children.

As of 20 December, vaccinations remained at 94 percent of the population. The World Health Organisation recommends a 95 percent immunisation rate to avoid the spread of measles.