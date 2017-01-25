 

Death toll from Italy avalanche climbs to 16 as hopes diminish

Hopes faded today that any more survivors of the devastating avalanche that buried an Italy hotel would be found after the death toll more than doubled to 16.

Metres of snow fall triggered the avalanche which covered the Hotel Rigopiano, and 14 people remain unaccounted for.
The death toll from the January 18 avalanche, meanwhile, climbed to 16 with the discovery of a half-dozen more bodies. Thirteen people remained unaccounted for.

Nine people previously had been pulled out alive from the rubble, the last one on Saturday.

Rescue workers can be seen making their way to the ski resort in Abruzzo where dozens are feared dead
Firefighters' spokesman Alberto Maiolo said search crews aided by excavators finally were able to penetrate the central part of the hotel for the first time and found bodies in the bar and kitchen area. He said there were no signs of life.

"Logically, hopes fade as time passes, but we are continuing to search and trying to do it as quickly as possible," he said.

A number of people are feared dead after the avalanche struck the Hotel Rigopiano after earthquakes in the region.
The first funerals were held overnight, with crowds gathering under a steady rain outside the hilltop church in Farindola to pay their respects to Alessandro Giancaterino, the hotel's chief waiter.

Giancaterino, one of the first victims pulled from the wreckage, had offered to stay for a double shift on January 18 to spare a colleague from having to make his way to the hotel through the snow, which was two to three metres high in some places.

Contrasting photos reveal the extent of last week's natural disaster in central Italy.
"He was a great hard worker. He was very professional," said his brother, Massimiliano Giancaterino. "This is the memory that I want to keep of my brother, beyond obviously the private ones that I keep in my heart."

Prosecutors are investigating whether a series of missed communications, underestimations of risks and delays in responding to days of heavy snowfall contributed to the toll from the avalanche. In addition, they are looking into the original construction of the isolated resort and whether it should have been open for business at all in such conditions.

Mr Giancaterino, who is also a former mayor of Farindola, said it was useless to speculate now, while an investigation was just beginning, about whether the tragedy could have been avoided.

The pups survived for at least four days in the boiler room of the Hotel Rigopiano.
"Now it is not the time for hypothesis," he said. "It is the time of pain and above all my thoughts go to the friends and relatives of those who are still missing," he said.

Two of the avalanche's youngest survivors, Samuel Di Michelangelo and Edoardo Di Carlo, were discharged from the hospital overnight. Officials have confirmed that Edoardo's parents were killed in the avalanche, while Samuel's are still unaccounted for.

Before their release, the boys had a video conference call with one of their heroes: Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, one of Italian team Juventus' standout soccer players.

"He's very sensitive about these types of things and was happy to participate," a Juventus spokeswoman said, on customary condition of anonymity.

Related

UK and Europe

Natural Disasters

